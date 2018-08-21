SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Medical marijuana storefronts could pop-up in South Portland. City Council is considering amendments to its Medical and Adult Recreational Use of Marijuana ordinance. The proposal could change zoning for potential storefronts in commercial areas.

Earlier this month, the planning board held a public hearing recommending language changes for overnight safe storage of products and money, and addressing potential odor issues. Some South Portland residents say they have no issue with it, but want it done the right way.

“I think if it helps people then it should be welcomed," said Carly Woolard, a new South Portland resident who recently moved for North Carolina. “I guess the location could be a problem for some people. If someone has a problem with it, no matter where it is located, it's going to be a problem with them.”

“As long as it is done in a classy way and it was respectful and it wasn’t advertising to young people and things like that it wouldn't be a problem,” said Andy Parker of South Portland.

City Council meets Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. and a public hearing is set for September 4.

Other towns are taking a slower approach and are watching South Portland's regulations. Topsham has had a moratorium in place after recreational marijuana was approved by Maine voters in November 2016. Rich Roedner, the town manager, says it doesn’t mean the town is against future adult-use marijuana businesses.

“We’ve never known what the ground rules were going to be," said Roedner. "Now that we know, we can evaluate what state law says and that may be sufficient for our residents. Maybe they want higher regulations. That’s what we are trying to figure out."

Topsham is expecting to get direction on the issue, from voters. The town plans on a non-binding question on the November ballot. Officials hope a they can use a larger gubernatorial race turnout to their advantage.

“Do you want us to adopt new rules to allow them? Do you not want to opt-in to the new state laws and not have them? That’s really the threshold question we are going back to voter ask a non-binding question in November,” said Roedner. “Our moratorium ends in December, but it is likely the new state law won’t take effect until after that date. We will probably be looking at extending the moratorium until at the selectmen level.”

