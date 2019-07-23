HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man died Tuesday after being involved in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Hampton, New Hampshire, state police said.

According to New Hampshire State Police, the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the Hampton-Hampton Falls border, not far from the toll.

William Kois of Newburyport was driving a 2013 Porsche Cayenne southbound when it left the roadway just prior to the Taylor River Reservoir, investigators said. The mid-sized SUV continued along the center grass median for about 40 yards before striking a metal guardrail.

State police said Kois was pronounced dead after being taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. They said a medical event likely caused the crash.

The crash remained under investigation. State police were assisted by the Hampton Police Department and Hampton Fire and Rescue.