MECHANIC FALLS, Maine — A 46-yr-old Mechanic Falls man hasn't been seen for days after dropping off his daughter at daycare.

According to the Mechanic Falls Police Department, Jeremy Wayne Thompson hasn't been seen since February 12th. They say he hasn't been to work and hasn't been able to be reached by phone or social media.

Thompson was last seen in a silver 2009 Dodge Journey with Maine plate #4329VZ. Thompson is white, approximately 6'2" tall, brown hair and weighs approximately 220 lbs.

The Mechanic Falls Police Department asks anyone with any information regarding Thompson's whereabouts to contact the department at 207-345-9021.