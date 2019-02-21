MECHANIC FALLS, Maine — A 46-year-old Mechanic Falls man who had not been seen for nine days walked into the Lewiston Police Department Thursday.

Jeremy Wayne Thompson told police he had seen his face on the news and knew a lot of people were looking for him. Mechanic Falls Chief Jeffrey Goss said the father of two was fine.

Thompson's truck had been spotted in Lewiston earlier on Thursday and was later moved. Police suspected that he had moved the vehicle.

Thompson was last seen on Feb. 12, 2019. Thompson had not been seen at work and his family was not able to get a hold of him by phone for more than a week.

