MECA’s ‘Project Project’ highlights student art in a socially distanced setting

The project features a series of digital projects projected on outdoor spaces in Portland each first Friday of the month.

PORTLAND, Maine — Student art was on display in Portland Friday night—not in frames, but projected on windows.

Maine College of Art (MECA) kicked off its ‘Project Project,’ a series of projections on outdoor spaces around Portland each first Friday. MECA says the goal is the bring MECA artwork to the Portland community and showcase student artwork temporarily through digital exhibits.

Friday highlighted freshmen art assignments, which were displayed at 51 Oak Street and the brick wall of 47 Middle Street in Portland.

MECA's intention behind the project was to bring art to the city in an outdoor and socially distanced setting.

Students at the event said they had no idea the art would be displayed but were pleasantly surprised when they found out.

“It was really cool to see all of our work and we've never met any of the students outside of social media,” Charlotte Hardy, a freshman at MECA said. “So it's really cool to come in and see everyone's styles and all their artwork when you don't know anyone and you can't see anyone right now. There's such a variation of styles and personalities, that really shines through, it's very cool."