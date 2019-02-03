MANCHESTER, N.H. — A measles outbreak on a bus traveling from Boston to Manchester, N.H. Tuesday is causing concern among health officials.

The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services received a report that an international traveler visiting the state had been diagnosed with measles and was riding on a public bus during the period they could transmit the virus to others.

The individual was traveling on Boston Express Line bus #5178 on Feb. 26 from South Station in Boston to the Manchester, N.H. Transportation Center. The bus left Boston Logan International Airport at 9:25 p.m. with passengers on board and picked up the infectious traveler and others at 10:00 p.m. at South Station in Boston.

The bus made stops throughout the trip to drop off passengers in Tyngsboro, Mass. at 10:45 p.m. and Nashua, N.H. at 11:00 p.m. It arrived at its final destination in Manchester at 11:30 p.m. The bus was then cleaned and retired for the night.

Anyone who was riding this bus is considered exposed to measles, which is a highly contagious disease. Other people who were in South Station from about 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday could also potentially be exposed to the virus.

Those who meet these criteria should immediately check their measles vaccination or immunity status, since vaccination within 72 hours of exposure can help prevent this disease. There are also other treatments available for people who may not be able to get the vaccine for medical reasons. Anyone with questions should reach out to DPHS at 603-271-4496, or at 603-271-5300 after hours.

For more information about measles prevention, you can download the DHHS Measles Fact Sheet or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.