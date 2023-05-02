Meadowview Apartment units in Gray were without heating over the weekend

Avesta Housing said the heating shut off Friday night and wasn't repaired until Sunday morning, leaving residents to deal with the cold with space heaters.

GRAY, Maine — Six units at the Meadowview Apartments in Gray were without proper heating through the weekend, Avesta Housing confirmed Sunday.

Avesta Housing said the issue was first reported Friday night, and a maintenance technician couldn't fix the issue before the cold set in.

The technician supplied space heaters to residents in the meantime, and Avesta said the heat was restored Sunday morning.

"It was cold. It was really super cold," Leslie Walker, a resident said. "Money is paid good here for this apartment and we shouldn't be [left] on the coldest weekend of the year with no heat."

Walker said her apartment dipped below 60 degrees Saturday. She told NEWS CENTER Maine she gave her space heater to her neighbor whose stovetop wasn't working.

Walker said she is cooking food in her oven to keep her kitchen and living room warm.

"I'm trying not to dwell on it," Walker said. "What are we supposed to do?"

Avesta Housing, in a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, said it will provide a technician to survey any underlying issues on Monday, so the heating doesn't go out again in the future during cold snaps.