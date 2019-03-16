PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation is warning motorists that drunken-driving on St. Patrick's Day could "cost you a pot of gold."

That's one of the illuminated signs flashing messages along Maine's interstates. Others say, "Tipsy from whiskey? Driving is too risky!" and "Don't rely on luck. Get a sober driver!"

St. Patrick's Day falls on Sunday.

The MDOT's effort to bring humor to the highways began last summer. It has also posted messages during the holidays, at Valentine's Day and on Super Bowl weekend.