BUCKSPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man and his aunt were arrested Thursday after agents caught the two actively making meth inside a Bucksport apartment, a spokesperson for Maine's Department of Public Safety said.

The spokesperson said agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) and local police entered the apartment on Noel Way shortly after 6:30 p.m. and found people inside using the "one-pot" method to create methamphetamine.

Both Jamie Matlack, 45, and his 53-year-old aunt Kimberly Matlack were charged with operation of a methamphetamine laboratory (class A). Jamie was also charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (class C).

Charges were aggravated due to the proximity of Reach School, located 1,000 feet away.

Two other apartments within the building were evacuated for safety purposes and evidence gathering.

Bucksport's police and fire departments, as well as the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine DEP assisted the MDEA in its investigation.

This was the 42nd response by MDEA's lab team this year.

The MDEA responded to 58 incidents in 2017, 126 in 2016 and 56 in 2015.

