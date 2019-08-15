BETHEL, Maine — A 75-year-old Maryland woman drowned Wednesday night after her canoe flipped on the Androscoggin River in Bethel, wardens said Thursday.

Maine Warden Service spokesperson Mark Latti said Xiaolian Ding of Silver Spring, Maryland, was sitting in the middle of the rented boat while her husband and daughter paddled when the vessel got stuck on a rock.

Ding's husband, Nimin Wang, and her daughter, Qiong Wang, tried to push the canoe off the rock, Latti said, and the canoe suddenly overturned, throwing Nimin and Wang off and trapping Ding underneath.

Wardens said Nimin Wang, 82, and Qiong Wang, 49, were able to get the canoe and Ding to shore as a witness on the opposite shore called 911.

Ding was unresponsive once on shore, and efforts to revive her from both her family, and later Bethel first responders, were unsuccessful.

Wardens and Bethel first responders were assisted by the county sheriff's office during the rescue effort, which happened around 5:30 p.m.