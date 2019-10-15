WINSLOW, Maine — The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of Friday’s fire that destroyed McCormack Building Supply in Winslow will be undetermined.

Fire Investigators said the fire started near a building in the back of the complex, known as the pine shed, where white pine lumber was stored, said Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland.

It is believed that the monetary loss from the fire will exceed $4 million.

McCausland said, investigators interviewed about 25 people who were in or near the buildings when the fire broke out about noon on Friday. Those interviewed included employees, customers, and employees of a paving company which was paving on the property.

Investigators said they could not rule in or out any one source for the fire because of the extensive damage.

McCormack Building Supply on Lithgow Street lost two and a half structures in the October 11 fire, officials on scene said.

Winslow's police chief said McCormack Building Supply is a family-run business and that a lot of local contractors frequent it for supplies, such as garage doors, paint and other materials that are believed to have been lost in the blaze.

Officials told NEWS CENTER Maine everyone inside got out safe.

