BERWICK, Maine — Recordings of radio traffic from the scene of a deadly fire in Berwick detail the intense few minutes when Captain Joel Barnes and another firefighter went missing.

Barnes died from injuries sustained in a massive four-alarm apartment building fire on Friday.

Firefighters said he and another crew member encountered a wall of fire on the third floor of the building when Barnes jumped on top of his fellow firefighter, ultimately saving his life.

Here is what dispatchers and the more than 50 firefighters on scene heard (click above to listen):

"MAYDAY, MAYDAY, MAYDAY WE HAVE 2--2 FIREFIGHTERS MISSING MAYDAY KEEP ALL THE THE TALK DOWN TO A MINIMUM [SQUELCH]

DISPATCH FROM YORK AMBULANCE 4.

YORK AMBULANCE 4, WE'VE GOT A MAYDAY GOING.

LADDER 2, LADDER 2 [SQUELCH] [SQUELCH]

GO AHEAD.

YEAH WHEN YOU COME IN, COME IN ON THE OPPOSITE SIDE ON BELL STREET THE OPPOSITE SIDE FROM JORDAN COME IN ON THAT SIDE OF THE BUILDING THE OPPOSITE SIDE [SQUELCH]

ONE FIREFIGHTER IS DOWN...I'M AT THE REAR OF THE BUILDING. HELP!"'