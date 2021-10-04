Massachusetts woman dies in Lyman motorcycle crash

State Police say Anne Stout, 50, of Mass., was on the back of the motorcycle when it crashed Saturday. She died from her injuries, police say.

LYMAN, Maine — A Massachusetts woman died Saturday after being in a motorcycle crash in Lyman.

According to State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, Gerald Gibson, 51, of Sanford, Maine was driving the motorcycle, and Anne Stout, 50, of Mass., was riding on the back.

They were driving north on Old North Berwick Road in Lyman when they went onto the soft shoulder of the road and crashed into a small ditch around 11:30 a.m. Moss said neither were wearing helmets.

Stout was ejected from the motorcycle and died as a result of her injuries, Moss said, and Gibson was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.