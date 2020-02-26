BOSTON, Massachusetts — Federal prosecutors say a utility company blamed for natural gas explosions in Massachusetts in 2018 has agreed to plead guilty to breaking pipeline safety laws and pay a $53 million fine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston tweeted Wednesday that Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will plead guilty to violating the Pipeline Safety Act following a federal investigation into the explosions that left left one person dead.

The FBI says the company is being held criminally and financially accountable. The company says that it takes full responsibility for the disaster and that it is focused on enhancing safety and regaining customers' trust.

RELATED: Gas Leak Reported in City Affected by Deadly Explosions Last Year

RELATED: 'It looked like Armageddon:' Deadly gas blasts destroy Mass. homes

RELATED: Officials work to pinpoint cause of 'Armageddon'-like blasts in Massachusetts

RELATED: Officials work to pinpoint cause of 'Armageddon'-like blasts

RELATED: Gas prices rise for most Americans, here's why