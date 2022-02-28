Massachusetts man wanted for aggravated assault arrested in Embden

EMBDEN, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Jan. 27, 2022.
A Massachusetts man wanted in connection with a shooting was arrested Monday morning in Embden.
Tylor Santos, 29, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm, according to a release from Ryan Guay of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Federal, state, and local law enforcement surrounded a house in Embden Monday morning after determining that Santos had traveled there after he was named as a suspect in a Jan. 6, 2022, shooting in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Guay said.
Santos was arrested without incident.
Officials also arrested William Bowring, 39, of Bingham, who was wanted on a Somerset County warrant for failure to appear for felony theft.