Massachusetts man wanted for aggravated assault arrested in Embden

Federal, state and local law enforcement arrested Tylor Santos of New Bedford, Massachusetts, who is charged in connection with a shooting.

EMBDEN, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Jan. 27, 2022.

A Massachusetts man wanted in connection with a shooting was arrested Monday morning in Embden.

Tylor Santos, 29, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm, according to a release from Ryan Guay of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement surrounded a house in Embden Monday morning after determining that Santos had traveled there after he was named as a suspect in a Jan. 6, 2022, shooting in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Guay said.

Santos was arrested without incident.