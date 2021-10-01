Massachusetts man killed in crash on I-95 in Wells

Police say Brian Anger of Auburn, Mass., pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer truck before the driver could react.

WELLS, Maine — A Massachusetts man died on I-95 northbound in Wells after a crash between his car and a tractor-trailer truck.

Maine State Police say they responded to the crash around 11:09 p.m.

The tractor-trailer, driven by Sahib Singh, 24, of Fresno, California, was traveling in the right lane when he saw a BMW parked in the breakdown lane. Police say Singh moved to the middle lane from the right lane.

The BMW, driven by Brian Anger, 52, of Auburn, Mass. pulled out directly in front of the tractor-trailer attempting to use the crossover. Singh was unable to avoid Anger and ran directly into the driver’s side of the car.

Both vehicles came to rest in the median against the guardrail. Police say it is unknown why Anger tried to use the crossover at mile 20.

Brian Anger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sahib Singh, who was hauling bulk goods to Lewiston, was brought to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Northbound traffic was down to one lane and southbound traffic down to two lanes.