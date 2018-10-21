CARTHAGE (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- A Massachusetts man died in Carthage today in an ATV crash.

According to the Maine Warden Service the man identified was 27-year-old Taylor Curtin of Belchertown, Massachusetts.

Maine Warden Service said that Curtin had been camping with his friends at the Rocky Miountain Terrain Park. The crash occurred off of the Winter Hill Road when Curtin was returning to the campsite on a borrowed 2007 Can AM 800 ATV where Curtin went airborne and struck a tree around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

The Maine Warden Service said Curtin was not wearing a helmet and game wardens believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

Curtin was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS and was taken to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington for examination by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

© NEWS CENTER Maine