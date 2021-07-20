Massachusetts man flown to hospital after falling off golf cart at Point Sebago Resort

Kyle Sheedy, 21, of Danvers was sitting on the rear of a moving cart when he fell off onto pavement, according to the sheriff's office.

CASCO, Maine — A Massachusetts man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries Monday as the result of a fall off of a moving golf cart, according to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office, along with the Casco Fire Department, responded to Point Sebago Resort around 5:30 p.m.

Kyle Sheedy, 21, of Danvers, was sitting on the rear of a moving cart when he fell off onto pavement, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said passersby and members of the resort's security team provided first aid until an ambulance arrived.

Sheedy was then taken to Bridgton Hospital by ambulance. However, given the severity of his injuries, he was later flown to Central Maine Medical Center by Life Flight of Maine, according to the sheriff's office.