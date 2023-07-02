Massachusetts woman killed in ATV crash in Coplin Plantation

Game wardens said speed and alcohol appear to have been factors. Neither victim was wearing helmets, per the news release.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine — Maine Game Wardens are investigating an ATV crash that killed a Massachusetts woman and injured a man in Coplin Plantation Saturday.

Matthew Tolman, 26, of Hubbardton, Mass., was driving an ATV with Abigail Divoll, 25, of Royalston, Mass., as a side-by-side passenger at approximately 12:45 p.m. when they hit a washout on the trail near Quill Hill Rd. and lost control of the ATV, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Communications Director Mark Latti said in a news release.

The pair were ahead of three other ATVs when the crash happened. Latti said Divoll was killed in the crash, and Tolman suffered a "serious" head injury after getting thrown from the ATV.

Tolman was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment.

Neither victim was wearing helmets, per the news release.

Latti said speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.