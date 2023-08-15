Mass. woman dies after being pinned between two vehicles on Long Island

Alyssa Fluet, 21, of Methuen, Massachusetts, was pinned between two vehicles and as a result, died at the scene.

LONG ISLAND, Maine — A Massachusetts woman is dead after becoming pinned between two vehicles on Long Island Monday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Cumberland County deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area of 1106 Island Avenue on Long Island, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Long Island Fire & Rescue also responded.

Deputies said a 21-year-old woman was pinned between two vehicles and as a result, died at the scene.

"Early investigation indicated that motor vehicle defects were a contributing factor," the release said. "It appears that the 1998 Ford Ranger began to roll from a parked position. The victim was attempting to stop the vehicle from moving and was pinned when it struck the other vehicle."

The other vehicle involved in the incident was a 2004 Ford Ranger. Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the crash, deputies said.

The woman who died in the incident was identified as Alyssa Fluet, of Methuen, Massachusetts.

This incident remains under investigation.