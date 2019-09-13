YARMOUTH, Maine — A Maine woman is lobbying companies in the state to follow the lead of the nation's largest retailer.

Last week, Walmart made the decision to no longer sell ammunition for some handguns and assault-style rifles at it's stores.

It's also asking customers not to openly carry firearms in its stores, even in states -- like Maine -- where that practice is legal.

In 2006, Dayna Klein was shot in the arm protecting herself from a gunman who snuck into her office at the American Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle.

The gunman killed her co-worker and shot five people, including Klein.

Klein works with "SHOT We The People." a non-profit organization that is working to end gun violence. She says Walmart's decision should send a strong message to other sporting goods companies.

"This could be the tipping point once people see that the decision not to sell, not to allow open carry in retails does not affect their income," Klein said.

Klein's organization wants other retailers who sell guns and ammunition to follow suit, including Cabela's and the Kittery Trading Post.

"I feel this is corporate tyranny," he said.

Longtime Kittery Trading Post customer, Don Belletete, hopes the sporting goods business doesn't give in to the pressure.

"I don't understand why corporations feel its up to them to keep us form buying something that's perfectly legal," Belletete said.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Kevin Adams, the owner of the Kittery Trading Post, but he did not return our phone calls. We also reached out to the National Rifle Association for a comment, but we did not receive a response.

