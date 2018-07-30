KITTERY (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police are using an incident where a man used a cell phone as a headlight for a scooter on the Maine Turnpike to remind drivers that mopeds and scooters are prohibited on the states' highways.

Maine State Police say they stopped a 26-year-old man from Massachusetts on Friday, July 27, around 1:30 a.m. in Kittery who was driving northbound without a headlight.

The man had driven from New Bedford, Mass., 130 miles using only his cell phone as a headlight before being stopped by Maine State Police.

In addition to not having a headlight, the man also did not have a valid drivers' license and the scooter was not registered.

