OLD TOWN, Maine — A man from Massachusetts was killed Monday afternoon after a crash on I-95.

Maine's public safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said the crash happened around 4 p.m. in Old Town on I-95 northbound July 1.

McCausland said the man's car went off the road into the median and hit a tree. The only person in the car, a Massachusetts man, was killed instantly.

McCausland said speed was likely the cause of this crash.

The car was a 2019 Nissan Sentra that had been rented from a rental agency.