YORK, Maine — A Massachusetts man died by an apparent drowning at a beach in York Thursday.

According to the York Police Department, dispatch received 911 calls about a person being pulled from the water by lifeguards on Long Beach Avenue near the bathhouse around 4:38 p.m.

Emergency first aid was given on scene, but Kenneth Frank Lombardo, Jr., 42, of Woburn, Mass. was pronounced dead at York Hospital.

The York Police Department said York Volunteer Ambulance and York Beach Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information can contact Det. Jamie Robie at 207-363-4444. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can leave at tip with Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 207-439-1199 or www.seacoastcrimestoppers.org.