WELLS, Maine — A Massachusetts man was arrested Monday when Maine State Police found 145 grams of crack cocaine in his car.

On July 8 around 5:30 p.m., a Maine State Police trooper stopped a car, driven by Damion Dunkley, 28, of Dorchester, Mass., on I-95 in Wells.

Maine State Police say that during the roadside investigation, the trooper, who is also a member of the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement Team, noticed something suspicious, resulting in a more thorough search.

A K-9 was called in to sniff the car and found narcotics. A full search of the car then took place, and the trooper found 145 grams of crack cocaine.

Dunkley was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking drugs. He was taken to the York County Jail where bail was set at $20,000.