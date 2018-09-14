PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Bishop Robert Deeley of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Maine offered up prayers and reassurances that children in the Catholic church are safe.

Mass was held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.

The mass was held in response to recent abuse allegations in other dioceses around the country.

Bishop Deeley says there has been no substantiated allegation of sexual abuse of a minor in more than 20 years. He credits safety protocols and training programs of all employees, priests, volunteers and educators that work with children.

"We keep vigilant and we have a way of investigating whatever might come in line of an allegation," Deeley said.

The bishop also encouraged anyone with information about allegations of sexual abuse of minor by church representatives to contact civil authorities and Michael Magalski, Director of the Office of Professional Responsibility for the Diocese of Portland, at michael.magalski@portlanddiocese.org.

