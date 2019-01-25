AUBURN, Maine — Auburn Police Detectives arrested a Maryland man Wednesday after uncovering a credit card skimming ring during a four-month investigation.

Bryan Boley, 32, of Takoma-Park, Maryland has been accused of using a credit card "reencoders" to load victims' account information onto stolen gift and credit cards.

Police cannot say how Boley got the information for the accounts at this time.

Boley was located renting a room at a Lewiston motel. Auburn Police Detectives used a search warrant and seized 80 stolen gift cards, a laptop, a credit card reader-writer, and other incriminating evidence.

Boley has been charged with forgery, theft, misuse of scanning device or re-encoder and possession of forgery devices.

Boley is currently being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on a $25,000 cash bail.

Police continue to investigate.