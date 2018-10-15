(NEWS CENTER Maine) — The Trump administration has appointed Maine's former health commissioner. Mary Mayhew, as the new head of Medicaid, according to reporters from Politico and The Hill.

Mayhew was previously the top health official for Governor Paul LePage and ran for Maine's Governor but finished third in a four way primary in June.

According to Portland Press Herald, her official title will be deputy administrator and director of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.

Mayhew's tenure in Maine also included tightening the state's Medicaid eligibility standards and adding work requirements to the food stamp program. She served as the commissioner of DHHS for seven years under Governor LePage.

This story will be updated.

