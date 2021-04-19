New Marvel movie unveils studio's first Asian Superhero

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is a welcomed and positive depiction in the Asian community

STOCKTON, Calif. — He's Marvel's next comic book super hero come to life, and, this fall, "Shang-Chi" is coming to a theater near you.

"To me, it was like a perfect blend of Bruce Lee-esque-type movies and 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'," said Javier Juarez, manager of Grapevine Comics & Cards in Stockton.

Juarez is very excited about the release of the trailer, as well as its positive portrayal of an Asian character in a lead role.

"It's another character that's going to represent a culture... that they can be proud of on this hero," he added.

Shang Chi first made an appearance as a character in a Marvel comic book back in 1973.

Marvel describes him as a "Master of Kung Fu" who seeks peace and harmony while opposing those who would tear it down.

Mae Flores, a film actress, is originally from the Philippines and now lives in Placerville. She is also an advocate and community activist. She believes the new movie depicts Asians in a positive light at a time when it is needed most, amid a recent rise in violence against the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

"How timely because we need the pump-up again. We need to be remembered again, and how appropriate that this film comes out during a time when I felt like the news kind of forgot us a little bit," Flores said.

Elisha Cheng is a Sacramento-area improv comedian and chief operating officer of an artificial intelligence company. He welcomes the AAPI representation in the film, but he believes Hollywood can do more than films depicting Asian stereotypes in the martial arts.

"I think movies like "Crazy Rich Asians" is a better depiction of modern Asian culture. You're not seeing, I guess, historical buildings... because the architecture isn't like that anymore. People don't live like that anymore, right?" Cheng added.

Cheng also hopes the new film will help bridge the gap between those who have little contact with or knowledge of Asian culture, describing it as a "very good first few steps."