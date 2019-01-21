PORTLAND

38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance Celebration

Hundreds of people from across the state will get together for a dinner on Monday, January 21st, at the Holiday Inn By the Bay to honor the life and legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This event, which is one of the largest and most diverse programs held throughout the year. Governor Janet Mills will be a speaker there.

BAR HARBOR

Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration: March & Reception

People of all ages are invited to bring banners and signs to march through Bar Harbor to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy of peace and social justice. Marchers will gather at the YWCA at noon for hot chocolate, light refreshments and a short presentation by Walter Seward about his personal connections to Dr. King and the civil rights movement.

WINTHROP

WAMA MLK event: Seeds of Justice

The Winthrop Area Ministerial Association and Capital Area Multifaith Association are hosting a gathering on faith and environmental stewardship. They will hold a seder meal rooted in the traditions of the Jewish festival Tu BiSh'vat.

BATH

Symbolic walk to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Morse High School’s School Community Liaison Council will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a symbolic walk. All are welcome. Refreshments will be provided.

