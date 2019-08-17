AUGUSTA, Maine — The summer season is nearing it's end, and for many Maine families, that means getting ready to head back to school.

Backpacks, note books, pencils and all of the essentials are must haves for kids as the get ready to head back into the classroom.

For many, the end of the summer can be a dreary thought, but one Maine shopping center is sending kids into the school year in style.

"If it's dreary thinking about going back to school, we hope this will make it merrier," said Marketplace at Augusta general manager Ellyne Fleshner.

On Saturday, the Marketplace at Augusta held it's 7th annual Back to School Block Party.

The event featured activities for kids and families in front of stores including face painting, balloon animals, food, drink and even science and karate demonstrations.

"I think people are happily surprised. And they make this happen, so I think it's a great thing for us to do for them," said Fleshner.

Stores in the shopping center also featured various back to school sales.

For families in the Augusta area struggling to afford back to school gear, there was a back to school supply drive.

All supplies donated at the block party will go to benefit kids in need in Augusta schools.

Hundreds of families came out to celebrate the summer nearing its end, but some aren't quite ready for it to go away.

"I am going to miss summer because fun stuff like this always happens," said Leah Steiner who attended with her family and was part of the karate demonstration.

Augusta schools are back in session during the last week of August.