Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Penobscot

The 72-year-old has dementia, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

PENOBSCOT, Maine — The Maine Warden Service has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Marjorie May.

May, who is from Penobscot, left her home on foot at 3:45 p.m. Monday and has not returned, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. She has dementia, the release said.

May is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 136 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, according to the release. She was last seen wearing jeans, sneakers, and a lime green fleece over a burgundy turtleneck.