Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Penobscot

PENOBSCOT, Maine — The Maine Warden Service has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Marjorie May.
May, who is from Penobscot, left her home on foot at 3:45 p.m. Monday and has not returned, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. She has dementia, the release said.
May is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 136 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, according to the release. She was last seen wearing jeans, sneakers, and a lime green fleece over a burgundy turtleneck.
Officials ask that anyone who may have information call the Bangor Regional Communications Center at 207-973-3747.