PORTLAND, Maine — The Mariners announced Sunday that the team has acquired Jacksonville IceMen's defenseman Blake Kessel, younger brother of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Phil Kessel.

Kessel, 29, is a native of Verona, Wis. and was drafted at the age of 18 by the New York Islanders in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL draft.

Kessel played at the University of New Hampshire for three seasons before starting his professional career with the AHL's Adirondack Phantoms in 2011.

He's played primarily in the ECHL with six different organizations but has also suited up for five AHL teams. In total so far, Kessel has played 193 career ECHL games and 85 AHL games.

With 137 career points, Kessel has put up three seasons of 30 points or more. He was named an ECHL All-Star in 2014-15 while playing with Orlando and had his best offensive season in 2016-17 when he put up 40 points between Atlanta and Kalamazoo.

Kessel has also played overseas in Finland, Germany, and Slovakia. This season during seven games with Jacksonville, he has one goal and two assists.

In exchange for Kessel, the Mariners said they will be sending future considerations to Jacksonville.