(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A U.S. Marine Corps Major from Maine shared his thoughts on the passing of Senator John McCain, and remembered meeting the Senator during his deployment to Iraq in 2006.

Major David Cote grew up in Bangor, and currently attends Boston College and is in the process of getting his MBA. He also attended the U.S. Naval Academy and was an aviator.

"One of the most impactful days of my career was meeting him in 2006 in Camp Fallujah, Iraq," wrote Maj. Cote. "He made our military better and protected our nation. He kept his values and most of all, set an example for us to follow. An extraordinary American and demonstrated honor in uniform, on the campaign, on the Senator floor."

Maj. Cote encouraged people to read Sen. McCain's memoirs, and called it an "honor" to meet him.

"A true hero. An unparalleled example of selfless service. A USNA grad, aviator, POW, and statesman who fought for Americans and put America first. A maverick whose courage, perseverance and commitment to country will be honored for generations to come. He did his duty; made a huge difference in my life and lives of countless others. One of the toughest individuals I have ever had the privilege and honor to meet. May he rest in peace," Maj. Cote wrote.

