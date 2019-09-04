CONWAY, N.H. — Two people were charged and taken into custody Saturday after police busted a marijuana grow house in Conway, N.H.

On Saturday, April 6, the Conway Police Department responded to 18 Colbath Street in Conway after receiving information that the residence was being used to grow marijuana.

Officers discovered a sophisticated lighting, ventilation, and water filtration system helping to nurture many plants, according to the Conway Police Department.

Officers determined the mobile home was being used mainly as a grow house and seized the plants from the property.

On scene, officers took Daniel Davis, 50, of Rochester, N.H. into custody for manufacturing marijuana.

As their investigation continued, officers determined another man was also involved in the operation. He was identified as Greydon Turner, 49, of Conway.

Turner was also charged with manufacturing marijuana.

Both men were bailed on personal recognizance to appear in the Carroll County Superior Court on Thursday, April 18 at 9 a.m.