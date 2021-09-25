Store in Brewer evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak

No injuries were reported and the store is now open for business.

BREWER, Maine — Employees and shoppers were evacuated due to a carbon monoxide leak at Marden’s in Brewer Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

Store management told News Center Maine that the alarm went off at the store located on 64 Wilson Street around 10:00 a.m., which prompted fire officials to come and investigate.

Lieutenant Jimmy Shutts with Brewer Fire Dept. said the leak came from the equipment.

The leak is resolved and the store opened back up at 12:10 p.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the carbon monoxide leak, according to store management.