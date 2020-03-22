MAPLETON, Maine — A 25-yr-old Mapleton man is dead after a Saturday snowmobile crash.

Brian Buck Jr., 25 years old from Mapleton, didn't make a turn, hit a snowbank, went airborne, and was thrown from his sled, according to a release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Friends found Buck Jr and his sled moments after the crash. Attempts to resuscitate Buck Jr were unsuccessful.

According to the Maine Warden Service, excessive speed seems to be the major factor in the deadly crash.

The investigation continues.

