CARIBOU, Maine — An employee at a popular restaurant in Caribou is recovering from hepatitis A. The case, reported last week by the Maine Center for Disease Control, has caused a health scare for some in Aroostook County.

"Sales have taken a tremendous hit. People are scared," Spenser Ouellette said. Ouellette owns Burger Boy, a 50s-themed restaurant in Caribou, where on Monday, an employee got sick and went home.

That employee went to the hospital where he then found out he had contracted hepatitis A.

Now, local hospitals in the area and the Maine CDC are administrating vaccinations to anyone who may have come in contact with the virus.

"We got word of this on Friday evening, and by Saturday morning we were up and vaccinating," Dr. Jay Reynolds, senior physician at Northern Light Health A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, said.

People can get vaccinated there, as well as Cary Medical Center in Caribou.

Reynolds says the staff at Northern Light A. R. Gould Hospital has administrated hundreds of vaccinations over the past few days.

The Maine CDC says if you are experiencing symptoms, you should visit your doctor right away to get tested and find out if you can be protected by a vaccination.

Some symptoms of hepatitis include fever, tiredness, lack of appetite, dark urine, clay-colored stool, nausea, diarrhea and jaundice.

People get hepatitis A "when someone ingests something that has been contaminated by a small amount of stool from an infected person," Maine CDC State Epidemiologist, Dr. Siiri Bennett says.

In Caribou, however, many customers at Burger Boy aren't worried by this scare.

"It's not a big deal -- not really. A lot of people need something to say, something to talk about. Let 'em have it. I want food," Mauri Womack said while picking up his lunch Tuesday afternoon.

Ouellette is apologetic and took to Facebook to post an apologize on the restaurant's behalf.

Ouellette added that the state health inspector has checked and cleared his restaurant since the hepatitis incident.