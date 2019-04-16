Read the full story at necn.com

MILLINOCKET, Maine (NECN) -- Four years is eight times the length of Larry Earl Lord's entire life. But that is approximately the amount of time that has gone by since the 6-month old's passing.

Much of the Maine boy's legacy is his death itself. He was the son of Anthony Lord, a criminal now serving two life sentences for a 2015 shooting rampage that left two people dead and four others hurt.

Tuesday morning, the boy's death was the center of a second trial, this one for Jesse Mackin, the Millinocket man accused of killing Larry Lord.

"Something terrible happened to Larry to cause his devastating head injury," said Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam, who is prosecuting this case for the state of Maine.