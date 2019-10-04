AUGUSTA, Maine — After hundreds of media interviews, news conferences and networking with lawmakers across the nation, Stephen Eimers says he doesn't always have it together.

Eimers lost his daughter after the car she was driving hit the end of a guardrail, "fatally piercing her," he says.

The end terminal of the guardrail, called the X-LITE, was made by Lindsay Corporation. Eimers believes the X-LITE is dangerous and he says he won't stop until they are removed from every road in America.

"I believe they’ve deceptively tested their product," Eimers said. "Based on the emails and texts I’ve discovered, I believe they have made unreported changes across the United States to the X-LITE guardrails that were untested and unreported."

A Lindsay Corporation spokesperson says there is currently a lawsuit pending, filed by Eimers.

Maine has 50 X-LITEs across the state, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. MDOT's chief engineer, Joyce Taylor, says the process to remove the model is already underway and should be completed by this summer.

"We have not had an incident here in Maine, but we have talked to other states," Taylor said. "We just feel the risk is there and we want to lower the risk of someone getting hurt."

Lindsay Transporation Solutions tells NEWS CENTER many of the X-LITE models have lived its lifespan, and with technology in vehicles and highways changing, road safety equipment continues to evolve.

"In 2011, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a Safety Eligibility Letter reporting that the X-LITE passed all applicable vehicle crash tests, standards and criteria, was crashworthy, and was acceptable for use on the national highway system. In 2017, the FHWA re-confirmed that finding..."

It was when Taylor spoke with other chief engineers from other state departments of transportation that caught her attention.

"It was news to me that they were seeing some of these systems in lower speed situations maybe not functioning ways they were intended to function," Taylor said. "I can’t say whether they are safe. I have enough doubt that I think it is the prudent thing for us to do, to remove them."

“The X-LITE end terminal has saved lives and reduced the number and severity of injuries sustained from automobile accidents. Numerous states that use the X-LITE on their roads have confirmed that they’ve had no negative experiences.”

-Lindsay Transportation Solutions

Maine Department of Transportation is not blaming Lindsay Corporation, or any other manufacturer, for products. In fact, during a review of guardrails across the state, MDOT discovered many were installed incorrectly.

Part of the ongoing effort is to make sure all guardrails are maintained and installed correctly. The Guardrail Garden is a solution to combat installation mistakes.

"Now anytime that we approve a product, and before we use it, the manufacturer has to install it, and we actually do a video for our folks and show them exactly how to install it and maintain it because it is complicated," Joyce said.

Crews are replacing the X-LITE end terminal with the MSKT System.

MDOT estimated the cost to be between $200,000 to $300,000. The cost is absorbed, in some cases, into current infrastructure projects.