Man's body found in Rockport quarry

The Camden and Rockport Police Departments are investigating Joshua Clapp's death. As of Wednesday, police said it is not considered suspicious.

ROCKPORT, Maine — Police are investigating a Rockport man's death after his body was found in a quarry on Tuesday.

In a release Wednesday, Camden police identified the man as 38-year-old Joshua Clapp.

Clapp's body was found around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Simonton Quarry off Main Street, according to police. The recovery was made by the Maine Warden Service's remotely operated underwater vehicle with the assistance of the Maine Warden Service dive team, police said.

The Camden and Rockport Police Departments are investigating, and Clapp's body has been taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.