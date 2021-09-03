Man’s body found in car parked at Newport business

Police told NEWS CENTER Maine the man’s death is under unusual circumstances.

NEWPORT, Maine — Newport police told NEWS CENTER Maine they are investigating the death of a 53-year-old male whose body was found Monday morning in a vehicle at 94 Main St.

Newport Police Chief David Wintle said the death is under unusual circumstances.

94 Main St. is the address of Kelly-Smith Printing. NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with the owner of the business over the phone on Monday.

“There was a car parked in my parking lot and I called [the police] because I thought it may have been stolen,” Jennifer Welch, owner of Kelly-Smith Printing, said. “[The police] came and when they opened the door there was a body in [the car].”

The body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta.