Managing the heat at the Topsham Fair

Organizers say Thursday's heat impacted attendance, but hundreds still packed into the fairgrounds for food, rides, animals and more

TOPSHAM, Maine — Visiting the Topsham Fair is a tradition for many Maine families. Despite the uncomfortable heat Thursday, dozens still came out to the fairgrounds to keep the tradition alive.

"It's hot, it's scolding today, but it's worth it," said fairgoer Kaitlyn Brewster of Bath, who comes yearly to the fair with friends and family.

On Thursday in Topsham, temperatures reach into the upper 80's. Those in attendance say it felt like it was even hotter.

"It's 100 at least," said Brewster.

"It's probably around 100, 105 right now," said Jaiden Alexander, who was working inside of the food stand Ye Old English Fish n Chips.

Both of them were close. With high dew points, the heat index reached more than 100 in Topsham.

It was an absolute scorcher in Maine today, with a heat index reaching above 100! I went out to the Topsham Fair to see how folks are managing the heat, and keeping animals comfortable too. More tonight on @newscentermaine at 11! pic.twitter.com/xsv6dPK0Rf — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 13, 2021

Fair organizers say the heat did impact attendance on Thursday, however plenty of folks were still enjoying rides, food, games and visiting with the animals.

"I think that people are just so excited to get out again. And seeing all the kids, their so happy to be here," said Marilyn Hunter, who serves on the Topsham Fair board of directors.

"I just love the rides, I love the adrenaline, it's better being here than at the beach," said Brewster.

Hunter adds that fair staff have been working to ensure there's plenty of water available, and animals are in comfortable temperatures.

"We've got a lot of water. We've got a whole shed filled with cases of water. We put a sprinkler out over by the stage for the kids to run through. And you know just trying to keep in the shade. The cows all have big fans on them, they have big fans over in the horse barn too," added Hunter.

Those tending to the animals, like Lily Brown of Ledgehill Farm, say it's crucial to keep the animals hydrated, and cool.

"We have two fans going at all times, except for when we're running other stuff, to try and keep these animals as cool as possible," said Brown.