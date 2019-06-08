SEBEC, Maine — A boat was destroyed by fire at Merrill’s Landing on Sebec lake Tuesday.

Paul Edgerly and his daughter had just gassed up their Bayliner boat when the motor backfired as they were leaving, marina owner Tim Merrill said. He said a fire started shortly after and the 2 people had to quickly jump out of the boat.

The fire in the boat was growing quickly while it continued drifting in the marina area. Merrill said he had to jump in his boat and push the burning vessel away from two other boats it was drifting toward.

The fire department was called and they had to tow the boat back to shore close enough for the fire truck to put out the fire.

Merrill said no one was injured but the boat is a total loss.