AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Security at Central Maine Community College in Auburn has been beefed-up after a former student allegedly threatened to "shoot up" the school.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office says Darren Lilly is out on a $1,000 bail with "strict conditions" to stay out of the city of Auburn and not have any firearms after he was charged with terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

People close to Lilly reported the threats he made leading to his arrest on Monday, Aug. 13. Police say Lilly admitted to having guns in his car, one was in a violin case. Police also seized several firearms from his house, including a sawed-off shotgun.

Central Maine Community College President, Scott Knapp, tells NEWS CENTER Maine he is not happy about the $1,000 bail and thinks it was set too low.

Lilly attended the college in the past and was registered to start classes again in the fall of 2018 but Knapp says the college will be revoking his admission.

This violin case housed weapons of Darren Lilly

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office is talking with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms because the sawed-off shotgun he had may be illegal to possess.

Lilly is due to appear in West Bath District Court on September 11, 2018.

