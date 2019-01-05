YORK, Maine — A man with an active warrant ran into a little bit of bad luck on the roadways Monday afternoon.

On April 29 around 4 p.m., a deputy from the York County Sheriff's Office stopped a car with an expired inspection sticker and a broken taillight.

The driver was identified as Stephen Thuotte, 57, of Waterboro.

As it turns out, these issues may have been the least of Thuotte's concerns.

Following further investigation, the deputy discovered that Thuotte was driving with a suspended license, was out on bail conditions, and had an active warrant for failure to appear.

As a result, Thuotte was arrested and taken to the York County Jail. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle after suspension, violating conditions of release, and a warrant for FTA.

Thuotte is scheduled to appear at Springvale District Court on July 23, 2019 at 8:15 a.m.

He is not eligible for bail because of the nature of the charges.