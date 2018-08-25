HANSON, Ma. (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A man who was a reserve police officer in Rumford died from injuries he suffered in a plane crash Friday night in Massachusetts.

Rumford Police and the Oxford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Scott Landis was a reserve officer with the Rumford Police Department, but could not give specifics on his employment.

"He was a fellow brother and we're all grieving the loss of a great man," said a Rumford Police officer who did not want to be named.

Landis, an experienced helicopter pilot who flies Blackhawks with the Army National Guard

Landis, and his brother Patrick, were scattering their father's ashes when the single-engine plane crashed around 4 p.m. into a pond near Cranland Airport in Hanson, Massachusetts, trapping the victims inside the wreckage, according to New England Cable News.

Family members have identified those on board as Scott Landis, an experienced helicopter pilot who flies Blackhawks with the Army National Guard, and his younger brother, Patrick. Both are from Hanson and were up in the air to scatter their recently deceased father's ashes. Scott was on leave because his dad passed away.

Because of the significant damage to the front of the plane, firefighters had to remove the brothers after they became trapped in the water.

FAA officials say that the aircraft was an Aeronca 7AC Champion, and that they, along with NTSB, will investigate to determine the cause of the crash.

© NEWS CENTER Maine