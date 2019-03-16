PORTLAND, Maine — A federal judge has awarded $1.8 million in damages to a former Maine man who was cleared of charges of sexually assaulting his wife.

Former Gouldsboro resident Vladek Filler already reached a $375,000 settlement against more than a dozen police officers and prosecutors. This week, a federal judge ordered damages to be paid by a final defendant, his wife's friend, whose testimony helped lead to his conviction.

Filler, who now lives in Georgia, was cleared of rape charges leveled during a divorce and child custody battle.

His lawyer said it's the first case in Maine where state prosecutors paid to settle a suit involving allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.

David Weyrens, one of Filler's attorneys, said the final defendant, who's believed to be in Missouri, defaulted by never appearing in court.

