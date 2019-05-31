GORHAM, Maine — A man wanted on multiple warrants was fatally shot in Gorham Friday evening.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General has confirmed a Gorham police officer shot and killed the 32-year-old man, who was trying to escape police in a truck May 31.

The man had used the truck to ram at least one police cruiser in an attempt to escape the scene. He was shot when it appeared to officials that another officer was in danger of being run over by the truck.

A woman was with the man at the time of the incident. She was not injured.

No officers were injured either.

NEWS CENTER Maine has been on scene at the Burger King in Gorham's Village Mall plaza gathering information.

The public is not in danger.

Detectives from the Attorney General's Office and Maine State Police are on scene conducting an investigation.

Officials say no further information will be released today.