SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Police have arrested a man from Connecticut who was wanted on multiple warrants.

On Monday, authorities got a tip that Stephen Hluchnik, 50, a transient of Connecticut, was in the greater Portland area, according to Maine State Police. Through investigation and surveillance, officials found him in the parking lot of a local shopping center.

The Maine State Police, working together with the Maine Violent Offender Task Force and the Scarborough Police Department, were able to take Hluchnik into custody without incident.

The State of Connecticut plans to extradite Hluchnik soon.